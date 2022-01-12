KTM RC200 worth Rs 2 lakh is available here at half the price, the company will give warranty and guarantee plan

KTM RC200 worth Rs 2 lakh is available here at half the value, the company will give warranty and guarantee plan

If you’re keen on sports activities bikes however couldn’t purchase because of low funds, then know here the full provide to purchase KTM RC 200 with engaging plans.

In the bike phase of the two wheeler sector, bikes from the sports activities bike phase are very a lot preferred amongst the youth who’re keen on journey and quick velocity.

Through which we’re speaking about KTM RC 200, a premium and quick bike in the sports activities bike phase, which is available in the checklist of greatest promoting bikes of its company.

Should you purchase this bike from the showroom, you then will need to spend 2.08 lakh rupees for this, however after studying this provide, you possibly can take this bike house at half the value.

As we speak’s provide on this sports activities bike is given by BIKES24 which has posted this bike on its website and has priced it at Rs 1,12,000.

In accordance with the data given on the web site, the mannequin of this bike is 2017 and it has run 23,585 km thus far. The possession of KTM RC 200 is first and its registration is registered at DL 06 RTO workplace, Delhi.

Should you purchase this bike, then the company is providing a 1-year warranty plan with sure circumstances, together with a seven-day a reimbursement guarantee plan.

In accordance with this a reimbursement guarantee plan, in case you purchase this bike and you don’t prefer it or any defect is present in it, then you possibly can return it to the company.

,learn this additionally– These high 3 bikes are available in a small funds of simply 55 thousand, provides large mileage as much as 96 kmpl)

After returning the bike, the company will refund your full cost to you with none questions or deductions. If you wish to purchase this sports activities bike after studying this provide, then now know the full particulars of its options and specification.

,learn this additionally– The nation’s most cost-effective high 3 cruiser bikes that give nice mileage with robust styling, learn full particulars)

KTM RC 200 is powered by a 199.5 cc single cylinder engine primarily based on liquid cooled know-how. This engine generates 25 PS of energy and 19.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

(*2*)

Speaking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a mixture of disc brakes in its entrance and rear wheels, with which twin channel anti-lock braking system has additionally been put in.

Relating to the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this sports activities bike provides a mileage of 38 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI.