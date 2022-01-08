KTM RC200 worth Rs 2 lakh is available here at half the price, the company will give warranty and guarantee plan

If you are fond of sports bikes but could not buy due to low budget, then know here the full offer to buy KTM RC 200 with attractive plans.

In the bike segment of the two wheeler sector, bikes from the sports bike segment are very much liked among the youth who are fond of adventure and fast speed.

In which we are talking about KTM RC 200, a premium and fast bike in the sports bike segment, which comes in the list of best selling bikes of its company.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then you will have to spend 2.08 lakh rupees for this, but after reading this offer, you can take this bike home at half the price.

Today’s offer on this sports bike is given by BIKES24 which has posted this bike on its site and has priced it at Rs 1,12,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2017 and it has run 23,585 km so far. The ownership of KTM RC 200 is first and its registration is registered at DL 06 RTO office, Delhi.

If you buy this bike, then the company is offering a 1-year warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this bike and you do not like it or any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company.

After returning the bike, the company will refund your full payment to you without any questions or deductions. If you want to buy this sports bike after reading this offer, then now know the complete details of its features and specification.

KTM RC 200 is powered by a 199.5 cc single cylinder engine based on liquid cooled technology. This engine generates 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel anti-lock braking system has also been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this sports bike gives a mileage of 38 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.