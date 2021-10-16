Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Karan Johar Revealed Shabana Azmi Got Angry After Watching It

After watching ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, Shabana Azmi was furious at Karan Johar and even called him and told him the truth.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, one of Bollywood’s most blockbuster films, left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. Not only the story of the film but its characters also created a ruckus. The film starred Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and actress Rani Mukerji in lead roles. But while on one hand the audience liked the film very much, on the other hand, actress Shabana Azmi was furious after watching it. Not only this, he had also called producer Karan Johar and told the truth.

This thing related to Shabana Azmi was disclosed by Karan Johar at the Indian Film Festival held in Melbourne in the year 2019. The filmmaker had said about this, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was misunderstood. I remember Shabana Azmi saw the film in UK and she called me. She was taken aback by the film.”

Talking about Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar further said, “He told me, ‘What have you shown in the film? If a girl has short hair she is not beautiful. Does she look beautiful when her hair gets longer? What do you have to say about this?’ I asked him and he told me, ‘That’s all you want to say.’ I said yes, because I know you’re right.”

Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan played the role of Rahul in the film. This character was also well liked, although it was later criticized by Shahrukh Khan himself. Karan Johar had said about this, “Rahul was a very confused character, he did not know what he wanted after all and he did not even do anything special for the film.”

Karan Johar had further said about this, “Whatever happened was because people were pushing him. Her charm, her big heart and Shah Rukh Khan’s personal charisma was what made that character the most special.” Along with this, he had said that there was no logic in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.