‘Kuch Logon Ka Naam Auron Ko Badnaam Karne Se Hota Hai’





Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya is presently in Cape City for the shoot. On Tuesday evening, he shared a video on Twitter slamming Indian YouTube sensation CarryMinati, who not too long ago roasted Salman Khan and the fact present led by him, Bigg Boss 14. CarryMinati closely criticized Ejaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin. He additionally managed to make enjoyable of Rubina Dilaik who he thinks managed to safe the highest seat by simply shouting. Additionally Learn – Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi-Salman Khan Pit Towards Every Different as ISI And RAW Brokers

Within the video, Rahul Vaidya might be seen giving a savage reply to CarryMinati by saying: Kuch logon ka naam kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai…. CarryMinati I liked your roast bro”. Additionally Learn – Rubina Dilaik Admits Being Supplied Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Says ‘Not Comfy With Creepy Crawlers’

Kuch logon ka naam apne kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai… @CarryMinati maza aya bro 🤣🤟🏼 Additionally Learn – Shweta Tiwari’s First Husband Raja Chaudhary Needs Her to Reconcile With Abhinav Kohli — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 24, 2021

Watch Rahul Vaidya’s video right here:

CarryMinati roasted actor Salman Khan too for his internet hosting expertise. We’re ready for the megastar to react on the identical. Until then, you may watch the roasting video right here:

On the non-public entrance, Rahul Vaidya is courting Disha Parmar and the couple is quickly going to tie the knot. In an interview earlier, Disha informed: “Rahul and I’ve determined to attend and haven’t locked on a date for the marriage. We wish our closest associates to be current at our marriage ceremony, so we’ve got determined to attend. Even in case you reduce down individuals, I would really like a minimal of 50-70 friends at our marriage ceremony, so we hope that issues will get higher and the pandemic will go away from our lives.”