Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3



(*3*)

Mumbai: The makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 have launched a brand new promo as Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are all set to return as Dev and Sonakshi. Nonetheless, this new promo presents the altering dynamics of their relationship. Additionally Learn – Shaheer Sheikh Talks About His Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Mother Supriya Pilagaonkar: I Name Her Maa In Actual Life Too

Within the new promo, Sonakshi is seen preparing whereas Dev asks her to rush up. Sonakshi asks Dev how she is trying, to which Dev replies that she is trying good. Sonakshi asks him to look once more properly however Dev tells her he noticed her ‘properly’ and that she is trying good. This upsets Sonakshi who will get offended and tells Dev that he doesn’t praise like he used to. “Samaj rahu hun, der hello toh ho chuki hai (I perceive, it’s certainly late),” she stated. Additionally Learn – Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes Breaks Silence on What Makes The Present so Particular For Viewers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzL_iAbE9j4 Additionally Learn – Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh And Erica Fernandes Are Again As Devakshi However There’s A Twist

Earlier this month, one other promo of the present was launched through which Dev requested Sonakshi what she was considering to which Sonakshi requested Dev to guess the identical. Whereas Sonakshi stated, ”Hamare baare mein principal aab sochna nahi chahati (I don’t wish to take into consideration us)”, she additionally added, ”Sochne wale baat toh yeh hai na Dev ke pehle tum ek hello baar mein guess kr lete the ke principal kya soch rhe hu (Earlier you used to guess about what I’m considering, that is what we should take into consideration).”

Lately, Erica additionally talked in regards to the love she obtained for her debut present and the way it’s a narrative that resonates with everybody. “What makes it totally different is the truth that it was and can be made with widespread experiences of life which most of us have and are going through, which makes it very relatable. Folks can see themselves within the characters we painting on display, and the rationale why there’s a lot oneness among the many characters is that we ourselves really feel like we’re enacting an episode from our lives,” she stated.

The discharge date and time of the present haven’t been launched but.