Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3





Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh is coming again as Dev with the third season of a lot liked Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Individuals are eagerly ready to see his on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi within the present. However have you learnt how a lot he's charging for this?

As reported in Bollywood Life, Shaheer Sheikh is charging about Rs 2 to 3 lakh per episode for his reveals. Nonetheless, there is no such thing as a affirmation relating to the identical to this point. Shaheer has labored in a number of tv reveals together with Mahabharat, Navya, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Dastaan-E-Ishq Salim Anarkali. He was final seen in Paurashpur, which additionally marked his digital debut.

In the meantime, the makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 have launched a few teasers for the present. The promo presents the altering dynamics of Dev and Sonakshi's relationship. The discharge date and time of the present haven't been launched but.

Watch the promo of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 right here:

Earlier in Could, Shaheer Sheikh opened about his bond together with his reel life mother Supriya Pilgaonkar in an interview with Spotboye and revealed that his bond together with her is actual from the primary day of labor. ”Our relationship is so pure and I might really feel that bond from the very first day once we shot our scene collectively. It isn’t like that our bond was created over a time period. After I used to do scenes together with her I used to truly really feel each dialogue,” he had stated.

On the work entrance, Shaheer can even be seen in a music which is about to launch on June 3 together with Hina Khan. The music known as Baarish Ban Jaaunga.