‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3’ is going to be closed, this TV series may change

Sony TV’s show ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3’ is going to close. The series starring actor Shahir Sheikh and actress Erica Fernandes started a month ago. Now it has been decided to close Hawaii. What the audience is worried about is that the show will have to close in a month. According to media reports, its TRP has not been very good since the serial started. Channels and producers are not happy with the TRP and that is why they are planning to end it.

This show could change

It is said that the series will replace actor Nakul Mehta and actress Disha Parmar’s new show ‘Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2’. Promos of ‘Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2’ have been released. The first season of the show starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles, which the audience loved very much.

These shows are ahead in terms of TRP

Speaking of the TRP list, he owns some of the Star Plus shows. Anupama’s rule has long been at the forefront. Also, ‘Gum Hai Kis Ke Pyaar Mein’ is at number two and ‘Chinch’ is at number three. Currently, no one else is able to compete with this series.