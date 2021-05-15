Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3





Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are all set to return as Dev and Sonakshi within the upcoming season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. This would be the third season of the present and the promo of the identical has been launched. Additionally Learn – Parth Samthaan Breaks Silence on Kasautii Zindagii Kay Going Off-Air Due to His Exit, Says ‘Apologised to Ekta’

Sony TV shared the promo on its social media and wrote, ‘‘Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar? Dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi ki nayi kahaani, jald hee, sirf Sony par!” The promo options Shaheer Sheikh as Dev and Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi and presents the altering dynamics of their love life. Within the promo, Dev asks Sonakshi what she is pondering to which Sonakshi asks Dev to guess the identical. Whereas Sonakshi says, ”Hamare baare mein predominant aab sochna nahi chahati (I don’t need to take into consideration us)”, she additionally provides, ”Sochne wale baat toh yeh hai na Dev ke pehle tum ek hello baar mein guess kr lete the ke predominant kya soch rhe hu (Earlier you used to guess about what I’m pondering, that is what we should take into consideration).” Additionally Learn – Shaheer Sheikh’s Main Transformation: When Actor Used to Weigh 95 Kgs, Pic Goes Viral

Shaheer and Erica additionally shared the promo movies on their Instagram account. Whereas Shaheer wrote, “Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar?,” Erica captioned the video, “1st look of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3″

Followers took to the remark part showering love and expressing their views. Many of the followers talked about how they don’t need Dev and Sonakshi to separate. ”Woahh! Once more these variations between Devakshi. Why can’t you present us them joyful,” one of many followers wrote.

One other social media consumer commented, ”Omgg….. This promo appears superb… And dev aur sona are love.”

The discharge date and time of the present haven’t been launched but.

Are you additionally excited for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3?