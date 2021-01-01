kuldeep yadav kkr: kkr ne bataya akhir kyun kkr main ho rahi hai unhe takleef: KKR told what is the problem in kkr

Kuldeep Yadav recently said that he did not get much opportunity to play for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. He often sits on the bench for Kolkata. The team has given preference to Sunil Narayan and Varun Chakraborty.The left-handed wrist spinner said there was a lack of communication in the team and also said that he was never given a reason for not being included in the team. Yadav did not get a chance in most of the matches in the first half of this season. Although the team played many of its matches on the Chennai pitch, it was useful for the spinners.

Communication should be maintained

During the conversation on Akash Chopra’s YouTube channel, Kuldeep Yadav talked about many things. “If the coaches have worked with you before and have been working with you for a long time, they understand you better,” Yadav said. But when communication is weak, it is very difficult to understand. Sometimes you don’t even know if you’re playing. Or what the team wants from you.

You don’t understand why you don’t get the opportunity

“Sometimes you think you deserve to play, you can win matches for the team but you don’t know why you don’t get a chance to play,” Yadav said. It was very difficult when team management came up with a two month plan.

The IPL team is very different from India

Kuldeep Yadav talks about the differences in the way players are handled in Team India and in the IPL franchise. He said the players in the Indian team are often asked why they are not given a chance. But IPL is not a trend in IPL franchises. Yadav said the franchise does not believe in his match-winning skills.

‘It hurts’

Yadav said, “When you are not selected in the Indian team, you are talked about but that is not the case in the IPL. I remember talking to the franchise before the IPL but no one told me any reason after the tournament started. I was a little surprised. I thought they didn’t believe me. Like they don’t believe in my skills. This happens when the team has a lot of options. KKR now has a lot of spin bowling options.