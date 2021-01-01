Kulgam attack: Another terrorist attack in Kashmir: Another terrorist attack in Kashmir

Highlights The terrorists attacked on Thursday evening

Your party leader is standing outside the house

The number of murders in Kashmir has been steadily rising

Govind Chauhan, Srinagar

Terrorists shot dead an AAP leader in Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The attack took place outside the house on Thursday evening. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment, but have since died.

According to information received, Apna Party leader Ghulam Hasan Lone, a resident of Deosar, was standing outside his house in the evening. Meanwhile, terrorists suddenly came and opened fire on them outside the house. The terrorists fled the scene after the attack. People came out when they heard gunshots and reported it to the police. The injured were taken to hospital, but died during treatment.

West Bengal News: CBI to probe Bengal violence, Mamata unhappy, says she will challenge it in Supreme Court

After the incident, security forces reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation, but no trace of the terrorists was found. During interrogation, it was learned that the terrorists had come in a vehicle and fled the scene after the attack. Police officials say an investigation is underway. Attacks on leaders have been on the rise in Kashmir for the past few days. Several leaders have been attacked in the past few days.

