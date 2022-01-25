‘Kul’s lamp is in every party, aisan karamaat ba…’ went viral ‘Ka baa in UP? the second part of; see

The election atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh is hot. As the date is approaching, the parties are busy counting their work and targeting the opposition. Artists are adopting new tricks to make the election environment more interesting. Political parties are promoting themselves through music through social media.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan enumerated the works of the government by singing ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’. In response to this, Bhojpuri artist Neha Singh sang ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’. He has also released the second part of which.

In the first part of her song, Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh had mentioned about the Hathras incident, Corona and the condition of the farmers. At the same time, in Part Two, Neha has taunted the government about the black letters of leaders, kidnapping, rape etc. in the state. The supporters of UP government who made fun of Neha’s song. Neha has given a befitting reply to him too. Neha sang, “Why do you ask us only questions… but you are in power and have voted for you, then whom to ask questions?” ,

Let us tell you that BJP MP Ravi Kishan started campaigning through songs by singing ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’. He started this song by saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and sang “What never was, is now. Everything is there in UP now.” Along with this, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi, he said, “Jai Ho Modi Ji, Jai Ho Maharaj Ji.”

Along with this, the singers of SP had also targeted the BJP through the song. Through its song, SP mentioned the plight of the people during the tenure of BJP. Not only this, the party appealed to the public, this time the Yogi government should be removed.

Let us tell you that while on one hand the opposition is attacking the UP government regarding security. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says that the people of the state are safe after the coming of the BJP government. Recently, CM Yogi has said that ever since the BJP government came in the state. There have been no riots in the state and the state has become riot free. Along with this, the CM said that in the previous governments, there were riots in the state.

Let us tell you that the dates for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh have been announced. The results of this election, which will be held in seven phases in the state, will be declared on March 10. BJP has fielded CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur.