kumar-becomes-problem-for-team-india-after-practice-match-against-england-shardul-thakur-can-get-chance-in-team-for-t20-world-cup-2021 – T20 World Cup 2021 After the warm-up match against England, this player raised the concern of the Indian team, will Shardul Thakur get a chance?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form has become a matter of concern for the Indian team after the warm-up match against England. At the same time, after this, the discussion has started once again to include Shardul Thakur in the team.

The Indian cricket team easily defeated England in a warm-up match before starting their campaign in the T20 World Cup. India achieved the target of 189 runs losing just three wickets in 19 overs. But after this match, one of the biggest concerns for India has become Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form.

Bhuvi looted a lot of runs in his four overs in this match. He gave 54 runs and did not get a single breakthrough. After his disappointing performance, it is being speculated whether Shardul Thakur will get a chance as the third bowler.

In fact, Shardul Thakur has performed brilliantly in the recently concluded IPL 2021. In the final match too, he took three wickets against KKR. But even there Bhuvneshwar Kumar could not do anything special. In such a situation, now his place is under threat.

However, before the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli had said in the ICC press conference that he would give full opportunity to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian captain had also referred to his economy which was very good in IPL. But the way the England batsmen have washed him in the practice match, it must have raised the concerns of the Indian captain and the team management.

Regarding this, former wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel said, I am worried about Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he appeared in the same form as he was in IPL.

He took only six wickets in the IPL, he did not look in the rhythm during the match. Looks like he hasn’t practiced, we might see Shardul Thakur in the next match. It could be a combination.

Significantly, in the first warm-up match, India’s batsmen showed great performance. But the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli must also have been a matter of discussion for the Indian management. Apart from this, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah appeared in rhythm.

At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakraborty and Rohit Sharma were not seen on the field in this match. Apart from this, Rahul Chahar did take a wicket but he also proved to be expensive. He spent 43 runs in his 4 over spell. Rishabh Pant, who won India by hitting a six, showed his good touch, while Hardik Pandya, who was away from bowling, also tried his hand in batting.