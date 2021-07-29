Kumar Mangalam Birla quits as non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea –

Kumar Mangalam Birla, one of the country’s biggest industrialists, has left the post of non-executive director and non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea. The company gave this information on Wednesday. Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) said that Himanshu Kapania, nominated by the Aditya Birla Group, has been appointed as non-executive chairman. These changes come at a time when VIL is struggling to survive.

The company said in a notice to the stock exchanges, “The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea, in its meeting on Wednesday, has accepted the request of Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman with effect from the close of working hours on August 4, 2021. took.” Thereafter, the Board of Directors “unanimously” elected Himanshu Kapania, who is currently a non-executive director, as the non-executive chairman of the company. Kapania has over 25 years of experience in the telecom sector.

He also has experience working at top level in global telecommunications companies. He has also served on the Global GSMA Board for two years and has also been the President of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) for two years.

Further, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Aditya Birla Group nominee Sushil Agarwal as Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent) with effect from August 4, 2021, the company said.

In a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Kumar Mangalam Birla had offered to give up his 27 per cent stake and spoke of a “poor situation”. He said foreign investors, mostly non-Chinese, are hesitant to invest in Vodafone Idea.





