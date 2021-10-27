Kumar Vishwas Epic Reply To Waqar Younis As He Apologise For His Namaz Between Hindus Statement

Waqar Younis has apologized for the statement of ‘Namaz among Hindus’. Now Kumar Vishwas has also responded on his apology.

After the India-Pakistan match, Waqar Younis had given a statement of ‘Namaz among Hindus’, due to which he came under the target of the people. However, Waqar Yunus later apologized by tweeting on this statement. Waqar Younis said in his tweet that he had said that thing amidst hotness, but he did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. Now famous poet Kumar Vishwas has responded in a funny way to this tweet of his.

Waqar Younis, apologizing for his namaz remarks, wrote, “In this hot summer, I have said something which I did not mean to say. It has hurt the sentiments of many people. I want to apologize for this. I had no intention of doing so at all. This was a real mistake. Sports unite people regardless of caste, color or religion.”

Replying to Waqar Younis’s tweet, famous poet Kumar Vishwas wrote, “You come on a lot of ‘heat’ in the TV studio. Well, now whenever you come on more ‘heat’, take a look at all the photos of Dhaka. Only the elders of the house will be there. A hug to you from India.” Social media users are also tweeting a lot on this tweet of Kumar Vishwas.

Tum TV Studio mein bahut “Heat” par aa jate ho?. Khair ab Jab-Jab bhi jyada “Heat” par aaya karo too Dhaka ke pure photos nikal kar dekh liya karo. Ghar ke Buzurgon par honge en?

?Jhappi? From India ?? https://t.co/VFbaaTvD7t — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) October 27, 2021

Replying to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet, a user named Hamid wrote, “You don’t see the hatred spreading in the house. Till now you have not tweeted a single tweet on Tripura. A user named Rajendra Pandey wrote, “Waqar like everyone else remembered his mistake and apologized. This is a very good thing. It should be so.”

Let us inform that after the match between India and Pakistan, Pakistani batsman Rizwan thanked the above during the celebration of victory and also offered Namaz while standing in the field. Referring to this, Waqar Yunus had said, “The best thing was that Rizwan also offered Namaz standing in the field. Standing among Hindus. It was very special for me.”