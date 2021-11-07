Kumar Vishwas Got Angry On CM Arvind Kejriwal Over Toxic Foam In Yamuna River Said You Took Down Cloud In Yamuna

The level of ammonia has increased in the Yamuna river, due to which the water supply has also been affected at many places. Now Kumar Vishwas has taken a jibe at CM Kejriwal on this matter.

Along with air pollution, water pollution is also increasing in Delhi. In the capital Delhi, the level of ammonia in the Yamuna river increased, due to which foam was seen floating in the water. Water supply was also affected at many places in Delhi due to rising ammonia level. Especially the condition of Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj was seen worse. Now the famous poet Kumar Vishwas has surrounded the Delhi government regarding this matter and wrote tauntingly that even the clouds were removed in Yamuna.

This tweet of Kumar Vishwas made about the Delhi government is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Kumar Vishwas wrote in the tweet, “Congratulations to Delhi for another ‘free’ facility. Now even the clouds have been removed in Yamuna. The hell of street-free was shown during Kovid. Must have seen Kalnemi-Live in TV on taxpayers’ money.

Kumar Vishwas also referred to the Punjab elections in the tweet and wrote, “Now give an opportunity to ‘Swaraj-Shiromani Laghukaya Atmamaghudh Dhurteshwar’ to show the same skill in Punjab too.” Social media users also commented a lot on this tweet of Kumar Vishwas. A user took a jibe at Kumar Vishwas over the tweet and wrote, “Such language is indecent for a poet elected by the chief minister.”

Congratulation to Delhi for another “free” facility. Now even the clouds have dropped in Yamuna, Gali-Gali free ka hell was shown during covid. Must have seen Kalnemi-Live in TV on Taxpayers’ money. Now Punjab I should give opportunity to show this skill to “Swaraj-Shiromani Laghukay self-enchanted Dhurteshwar”??? https://t.co/A6n3gfCZaa — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) November 7, 2021

Responding to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet, a user named Parmila wrote, “If we win elections, we will make Yamuna such that we will take a dip in Yamuna and Yamuna will have aarti. Won the elections, but no one questions why the Yamuna was not cleaned.” A user named Shakti wrote, “Sometimes you curse the center or the center seems to be something for you. Most of the decisions in Delhi are taken by the LG of the Centre.”

Let us tell you that even before this, Kumar Vishwas had tweeted tauntingly at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which he wrote, “Someone taking centuries of deceitful name of his family. Some recent deceit of the nationalist government. Some are on their own by calling everyone thieves, some keep the veil of dharna on their corruption. There is a knife on the guard of speech, all the kings of democracy are dacoits.