Kumar Vishwas Got Angry On Kangana Ranaut Controversy Said Theri Remarks Does Not Matter Tweet Viral

Bollywood’s famous actress Kangana Ranaut is in a lot of discussion about her statements. Recently, he had also given a controversial statement on the independence of India and said that in 1947, the country did not get freedom, but begged. The real freedom came in 2014. After this statement of the actress, the Congress party was seen continuously opposing her, as well as demanding to take back the Padma Shri. At the same time, recently famous poet Kumar Vishwas has also taunted by tweeting on Kangana Ranaut.

Hitting out at Kangana Ranaut’s statement, Kumar Vishwas wrote, “Freedom comes to great countries through countless martyrdoms. We have got you so respect it and think of keeping it intact. The remarks of those whose self-relevance has been sustained by the enslavement of the immediate authorities, do not make any difference to the honor of our great and glorious martyrs.

This tweet of Kumar Vishwas made on Kangana Ranaut’s statement is becoming fiercely viral on social media, as well as users are commenting a lot on it. Responding to his tweet, a user wrote, “The ‘award’ can be found in begging, the country does not have freedom.”

Freedom comes to great countries through countless martyrdoms. We – you have got it, then respect it and think of keeping it intact. Our great and glorious martyrs from the comments of those whose own relevance remains intact due to the enslavement of the immediate powers Doesn’t matter about respect — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) November 12, 2021

Responding to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet, a user named Pramila wrote, “Giving such controversial statements gives awards. You get publicity, then you can enter politics. You can easily get a ticket and then become a minister. There’s a shortcut.” On the other hand, a user named Pawan Rai took a jibe at Kumar Vishwas and wrote, “When are you joining Congress sir.”

Let us tell you that BJP has also disagreed with Kangana Ranaut’s statement. In the ‘Halla Bol’ program of ‘Aaj Tak’, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that we do not agree with Kangana Ranaut’s statement. Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor also condemned Kangana Ranaut and said, “It is an insult to the freedom fighters.” On the other hand, Chandrakant Patil said, “Kangana’s statement on the country’s struggle for freedom is completely wrong.”