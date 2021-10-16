Kumar Vishwas Got Angry On Singhu Border Killing And Chhatisgarh Hitting Said Politics Wants Fight On Religion

A tweet by Kumar Vishwas is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which he said that as long as you consider religion above the country, then there will be a frenzied mob.

A case of murder of a Dalit youth came to light on the last day at the site of the farmers’ agitation on the Singhu border of Delhi. The Nihangs had taken the responsibility of the murder, along with two people were also arrested in the case. At the same time, during the journey in Chhattisgarh, a case of people being crushed by a speeding car came to the fore. Now the famous poet Kumar Vishwas has also tweeted about these things, in which he expressed his displeasure at the people and wrote that as long as you consider religion above the country, you will remain a clan of frenzied mobs.

This tweet of Kumar Vishwas is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In the tweet, he wrote, “As long as you keep your religion above the country and your respective scripture above the constitution, then you will remain only a hysterical mob tribe. Politics wants you to never get ahead of a rational crowd.

Kumar Vishwas further wrote in his tweet, “So that he can drive you according to his agenda with the help of slogans and shouts. When will you understand?” Social media users also commented a lot on this tweet of the famous poet. A user named Krishna Nand Tiwari wrote, “Rashtra is bigger than religion, always remember. If you become a fanatic, it is bound to be doomed.

As long as you keep your religion above the country and your own scripture above the constitution, you will only remain a crazy mob tribe. With the help of slogans and screams, you can drive according to your agenda. When will you understand?? — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) October 15, 2021

Replying to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet, a user named Swami wrote, “Wah re mere desh. Seeing the condition of the country at this time, the souls of those freedom fighters must also be crying, who had sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. A user named Kavita Jha wrote, “Sir, from where do you bring so much knowledge, so much has happened but even once you did not say anything about these fake farmers.”

Let us inform that on the previous day, Kumar Vishwas had also tweeted about the murder on the Singhu border. Expressing displeasure, he wrote, “This is not a murder, it is a challenge to the law and constitution of India by the hysterical mentality of the mob. Be the killers of any religion, make them feel the power of India’s internal discipline. Home Minister, please stop the country from turning into a mob. It is the responsibility of the agitators and leaders to preserve the sanctity of the movement.