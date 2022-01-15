Kumar Vishwas Laugh At CM Arvind Kejriwal As He Said I Cant Tolerate Corruption Over Ticket Selling Video Goes Viral

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that I can not tolerate corruption in any respect. Kumar Vishwas has now quipped on his level.

Just a few days earlier than the Punjab elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal interacted with the media. Together with this, he additionally reacted to the allegations of promoting tickets. He stated that not a single ticket has been offered. Together with this, he promised motion and stated that whether it is discovered that such an individual has offered the ticket and somebody has purchased it, then I will expel each of them from the occasion inside 24 hours. Former AAP chief and well-known poet Kumar Vishwas has now reacted to this video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seen saying within the video, “I can tolerate something, can not tolerate corruption. If that is proved, then I will chase each of them until hell, I will ship them to jail, if anybody buys and sells tickets. Secondly, this trend is gone. The highway to fact is filled with thorns. All of the events are throwing mud at us.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal additional stated in his assertion, “All events are saying that tickets have been offered, if anybody has made false allegations, blatant allegations towards the Aam Aadmi Occasion, then we’re not going to go away that too.” Will ship them to jail. If proved, I will ship the accused to jail and if I can not show it, I am not going to launch them both.”

Kumar Vishwas couldn’t cease laughing after watching this video of Arvind Kejriwal. He reacted by sharing the laughing emoji in addition to shared an image of Aam Aadmi Occasion chief Dr Sushil Gupta, during which he was seen posing with a python in his hand. Aside from Kumar Vishwas, social media customers additionally didn’t again down from commenting on the video.

Responding to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet, a person wrote, “Nobody is aware of him higher than you and Kiran Bedi ma’am.” At the identical time, a person named Shiv Pratap Singh wrote, “It’s not proper to indicate sneakers to a Chief Minister sir.” Responding to the video, a person named Jeevan wrote, “Gupta ji received cash, somebody received liquor, Chanda Babu grew to become CM, physician’s video games have been dangerous.”