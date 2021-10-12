Kumar Vishwas Taunt on Union Minister Rameshwar Taili Wake up customers, wake up free vaccine was being compensated by oil prices

Amidst the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country, a statement of Union Minister of State Rameshwar Teli has come to the fore. They say that the prices of oil and diesel have not increased, but they are taxing more, so the vaccine is available for free. This has been done to compensate. Poet Kumar Vishwas has also reacted to this statement of the Union Minister of State. Dr. Kumar Vishwas took a jibe at Rameshwar Teli’s statement and said – ‘Jago Grahak Jago’.

Comments from many people started coming on this post shared by Kumar Vishwas. A user named Subhash said – ‘What is wrong in this. The government will have to recover from somewhere. For the last two years, rice and wheat are being distributed free of cost. We hand over power to them in the greed of free electricity and water. Has anyone ever asked a leader that from where will they bring the lure of ‘free’?’

A user named Rakesh Sharma said- ‘Have you ever asked politicians that they take everything for free and we all pay taxes. We also need some tax return. Shantinath Choudhary said- ‘Sir, we Indians have made a big mistake. Now the debt of this free vaccine will have to be paid for the rest of your life! If anything happens, just the name of the free vaccine will have to be forgiven. This free has become very expensive.

A user named Manjeet said – ‘And vote for them, get 500 vaccines, which was taken from the budget. Apart from this, you have paid tax on petrol in 2 years, about more than 12000 rupees. Apart from this, cylinder tax is separate. Ashutosh Sharma said- ‘Accept the truth. Don’t spread lies and illusions that the entire country is being given free vaccine. One user said- ‘This free electricity and water is worse than what Kejriwal announces by going to every state.’

A user named V Sudhandhu said- ‘The customer is fully awake, how much will you wake up. Everyone knows that petrol has become expensive. Still there is a line to get oil. Some things people want for free. If your government comes, then don’t know how much money of the people will be wasted in this free affair. At least the money is not being wasted now. Mrityunjay Upadhyay said- ‘Then they should take vaccine money, whatever the government charges the vaccine. Why are they increasing inflation by increasing the price of petrol and diesel and let’s talk about free vaccine.

Let us inform that the Union Minister of State in Assam, Rameshwar Teli gave this statement on 9 October. He had said that, “Petrol and diesel prices are not high, but it includes tax. You must have taken the free vaccine, where will its money come from? You have not paid it, so this is how it is being withdrawn.”