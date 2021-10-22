Kumar Vishwas Taunted BJP Leader Bhavesh Kalita Over His Statement On Petrol Prices Said Can We Make Home On Bike

The BJP leader said that tripling will be allowed if petrol is Rs 200 per litre. Kumar Vishwas has taken a jibe at his statement.

Petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously in India. Due to this increase in fuel prices, political rhetoric has also intensified. At the same time, recently, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhavesh Kalita gave a controversial statement regarding these prices. He said that if petrol becomes Rs 200 per liter, then there will be a rebate of tripling. He has come under the target of people for his statement, while recently famous poet Kumar Vishwas has also questioned him by tweeting.

Kumar Vishwas took a jibe at BJP leader Bhavesh Kalita’s statement and questioned, “Then the countrymen will be able to put a roof on the scooter-motorcycle if petrol becomes Rs 400 per liter?” Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of famous poet Kumar Vishwas.

A user named Shikha Mishra took a jibe at Kumar Vishwas’s tweet and wrote, “And subsidy will also be given to buy a pair of bullocks in the house.” A user named Swami wrote while asking, “Why leaders with such logic are born only in India? Whatever you do, oh God, take us to the stone age, but stop the rhetoric of such leaders.

Then when the petrol becomes 400 liters, the countrymen will be able to put a roof on the scooter-motorcycle? ️?????? Jaihind ??https://t.co/XJyiNkjyBm — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) October 22, 2021

Responding to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet, a user named Marwari said, “50 percent politicians can enter politics only by deceit. That’s why such statements come.” A user named Abha Singh wrote, “That’s why it is said that politicians should also be tested so that we do not have to hear such statements.”

Let us tell you that BJP leader Bhavesh Kalita had said in his statement, “We will take permission for tripling on two wheelers, or manufacture three seater bikes. But this will happen when the price of petrol will reach two hundred rupees per liter. It’s not like that yet.” In his statement, Bhavesh Kalita had also talked about the prices of mustard and said that their prices will come down after harvesting.