Kumar Vishwas Taunted CM Arvind Kejriwal As He Said We Will Clean Yamuna River Before 2025 Election

CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that by the year 2025, he will get the Yamuna cleaned. Kumar Vishwas has taunted him on this matter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that his government has set up six action points for cleaning the Yamuna by 2025. He said about this, “It has taken 70 years to make Yamuna dirty and it cannot be cleaned in two days. When I contested the elections, I had promised that by the next election I will clean the Yamuna. Now we have started work on a war footing.” On this statement of CM Arvind Kejriwal, his former colleague Kumar Vishwas has now taunted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tweeted about cleaning the Yamuna river, in which he wrote, “Whatever I say, I do it. I am sure of my tongue. Will definitely clean Yamuna before the next elections.” Responding to this tweet of Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas shared his videos from the years 2015, 2019 and January 2020.

In these videos, CM Arvind Kejriwal was seen claiming to clean Yamuna river before the elections to be held in the year 2025. Sharing these videos, Kumar Vishwas wrote, “Script same, date new.” This tweet of Kumar Vishwas made about CM Arvind Kejriwal is becoming very viral on social media, along with users are also commenting on it.

Responding to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet, a user named Amit wrote, “If Yamuna ji is even 10 percent clean by 2025 Delhi elections, then I will change my name.” A user named Rudra Pratap Singh replied and wrote, “Yamuna will get cleaned, just will not tell the date.” A user named Ravi Prakash wrote, “He is a knower of words, his speech is his rule.”

Talking on cleaning Yamuna river, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Government will stop the filth falling into Yamuna river from industrial units. Our engineers and officials are hopeful that they will clean the Yamuna river by February 2025 with a six point action plan. A certain target has also been fixed for each point.