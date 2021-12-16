Kumar Vishwas Taunted Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh As He Said No Death Due to Oxygen In Corona Virus Pandemic

Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the lack of oxygen did not lead to death in the corona virus epidemic. Kumar Vishwas has now tweeted on his point.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, while answering Deepak Singh’s questions in the third session of the Legislative Council on Thursday, said that no one has died due to lack of oxygen in the second wave of corona virus in Uttar Pradesh. UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has come under the target of people for this matter. Famous poet Kumar Vishwas, while replying to his words, even shared a picture related to the second wave of corona virus on Twitter.

Kumar Vishwas’s tweet as a response to Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In the picture shared by her, a woman is seen handling her unconscious husband in an auto. Sharing this photo, he wrote, “Huzoor, if you say so then you must have said it rightly.”

Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Kumar Vishwas. Replying to the famous poet’s tweet, a user named Deepika Acharya wrote, “The government does not have the data of the corona dead. The government does not have the data of the martyred farmers.” Replying to the tweet, a user named Jaya Dixit wrote, “These leaders did not lack oxygen, for them VIP rooms were booked, where they were treated with luxury.”

“Huzoor, if you say then you must have said it right?”

Question- In the second wave of corona, there have been deaths due to lack of oxygen in UP?

No death has been reported due to lack of oxygen in the second wave of corona in the state.

(Answer of Health Minister Jaipratap Singh in the Assembly?) pic.twitter.com/wEnmfPOX1c — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) December 16, 2021

A user named Pramila wrote in response to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet, “If not, then people would have died due to lack of carbon dioxide. What lies will such a big minister tell? The fault is absolutely yours. Why do we keep breathing oxygen at all? A user named Praveen wrote, “What do they know what corona is? Sir about Corona, then ask that poor person, whose whereabouts have been destroyed.

Let us inform that apart from this, Kumar Vishwas had also tweeted on the previous day Ajay Mishra Teni misbehaved with the journalist. He wrote, “The humility, public intimidation and arrogance of the Minister of State for Home Affairs appointed for democracy, public representatives accountability and Abhay Ram Rajya in the country is undoubtedly condemnable. But will the friends of the media also raise questions only after the attack on self-expression?