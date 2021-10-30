Kumar Vishwas taunted on Petrol price hike- Say loudly Bharat Mata Ki Jai will get relief

Petrol and diesel prices have seen an increase for the fourth consecutive day. The price of petrol and diesel has increased by 35 paise. The price of a liter of petrol in Delhi has gone up to Rs 108.99, while in Mumbai it is Rs 114.81 per liter. Opposition parties are targeting the Narendra Modi government for the daily rising oil prices. People are also raising questions on the government on social media. Poet Kumar Vishwas has commented on the rising prices of petrol in a tantalizing manner.

Kumar Vishwas wrote in a tweet made from his official Twitter handle, ‘Ok so what is the rate today? I remember yesterday, oil was filled. On this comment, Anshuman Sharma, Executive Editor of IBC 24 News tweeted, ‘Bhaiyya, 20-25 paise must have increased by your tweeting. The price of petrol and diesel has not happened, as if the stock market has happened.

Retweeting this tweet of the journalist, Kumar Vishwas wrote, ‘Oh so? They have increased in the first half of a day, don’t they grow a little more in the morning. Will rise a little less at night. Don’t worry too much. Say Bharat Mata ki Jai aloud two or four times, it will be very relaxing. Tried recipe, many people have found relief. Long live Mother India.’

Long live Mother India ??? https://t.co/BFEL1zUHut — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) October 30, 2021

Twitter users are also giving their opinion on this taunt of Kumar Vishwas. A user named Mayank Sinha wrote, ‘Now it seems that you will have to go to Nepal, you will have to stay there. If you ask, find a home there for you too Kumar Vishwas sir. A Twitter handle named Bawra tweeted, ‘I said “Jai Hind Jai Bharat” in my Pulsar 150 tank, now its mileage has increased to 90 kmpl. Thank you!’

A user named Anil Tripathi replied to Kumar Vishwas in a sarcastic tone, ‘Sabko inform.. Beneficial scheme for unemployed in self-reliant India:- “Buy diesel-petrol and sell it on the second day, 30 to 40 paise per day. Make a profit per litre. A user named Sumit Manchanda wrote, ‘Kumar Bhaiya, now get on the cycle (not Akhilesh). Take it for your health. Petrol will also be saved, health will also be there.