Kumar Vishwas Took A Dig On Ajay Kumar Vishwas As He Runs To Hit Reporter For Asking Question Users Also React

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni misbehaved with the journalist, and also ran to kill him. Kumar Vishwas has now reacted on this matter.

After the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni has once again come under the target of the people. Actually, a video related to him is becoming very viral, in which he was seen getting angry and abusing when the journalist asked questions regarding Ashish Mishra. Along with misbehaving with the journalist, he even ran to kill them. Journalist Rubika Liaquat did a debate show on this matter, in which she questioned the JDU spokesperson. Famous journalist Kumar Vishwas has now quipped on his show.

In the video shared by Kumar Vishwas, journalist Rubika Liaquat asked JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok, “What post should a minister hold who threatens people just by asking questions?” Responding to him, Ajay Alok said, “The behavior he did while being a Union Minister cannot be tolerated at any cost.”

Replying to Rubika Liyaquat, Ajay Alok said, “Nobody will tolerate this. But there should be absolutely no indecent behavior by any public representative.” Rubika Liaquat asked on his talk, “Should you get out of the chair, right? That is not acceptable. Should he be fired?” On his point, the JDU spokesperson said, “Absolutely, but the BJP high command will take the decision, I am not a PM.”

On this show on Ajay Mishra Teni, Dr Kumar Vishwas quipped and wrote, “Tumhi ne pain diya, tumhi medicine dena.” Apart from Kumar Vishwas, people also did not shy away from pulling up on the matter. Commenting on the show, a user named Raj Kesarwani wrote, “Netaji wouldn’t have dared if journalists and TV channels had firmly maintained the dignity of the fourth pillar. Now what you have sown, so you will have to reap.”

A user also took a jibe at journalist Rubika Liaquat regarding the show and wrote, “The whole country is demanding resignation, Rubika ji remembered this when she misbehaved with the journalist. Otherwise, the country was doing only ‘Kashi Kashi’ right now.” Targeting a user named Karmjit Singh, he wrote, “When my own reporter was killed, I remembered democracy. He was defending Teni the day the farmer was jeered.