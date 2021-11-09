Kumar Vishwas took a jibe by sharing CM Arvind Kejriwal 6-year-old VIDEO on pollution of Yamuna river in Delhi and said

The Delhi CM had promised that “I will get Yamuna cleaned in the next five years. I will get you all bathed in Yamuna, I will also take a dip in Yamuna with you, I will make it so clean.

The rhetoric of politicians regarding the increasing pollution in Yamuna river in Delhi continues. Meanwhile, Kavi Kumar Vishwas has taunted by sharing a six-year-old video of Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. In this, along with pollution, he also took a dig at the preparations for Punjab elections. Said “It’s really too polluted.” In the tweet, he writes, “Bhagirath ji brought down the Ganges from heaven, the path of clouds by which “Laghukaya-lustful” ji has brought Yamuna ji to Delhi on the same path, and that too “free” and yes, this time The responsibility of air pollution will rest on the farmers of Haryana and not on the people of Punjab as there are elections in a few months.

In the video, CM Arvind Kejriwal promised that pollution in yamuna Is. We will clean it completely. Describing it as his priority, he had said that “A lot of sewer in Yamuna goes to Delhi and industrial waste falls. We have all identified him and done all the planning. I can say with full confidence that in the next five years I will get the Yamuna cleaned. I will get you all bathed in Yamuna, I will also take a dip in Yamuna with you, I will make it so clean.

Here, on the occasion of Chhath Puja, a round of accusations and counter-accusations have started in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi after pictures and videos of devotees worshiping devotees amidst poisonous foam in the Yamuna on Monday. . In Chhath Puja, thousands of women stand amidst water in the river and offer Arghya to Lord Surya. During this, they are forced to stand for a long time with the foam coming out of the dirty water of the sewer.

BJP leaders alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government did not allow Chhath Puja on the Yamuna banks to hide the “pathetic” condition of the river, while AAP’s Gopal Rai and Raghav Chadha criticized Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the froth in the river. blamed the governments. According to experts, the presence of phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewage discharged from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is a major cause of foaming of the river.

AAP leader and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha claimed that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are releasing about 155 million gallons of untreated wastewater a day into the river through Najafgarh and Shahdara drains. Due to this pollution in Yamuna is increasing.