Kumar Vishwas Tweet: Kumar Vishwas replies to Momo Type Pati video:

Highlights Kumar Vishwas responded to the video of ‘Momo Type Husband’

New Delhi

Famous poet Kumar Vishwas is very active on social media. In addition to his poems, he gets a lot of headlines for his satire. Kumar Vishwas also retweeted a video of one of his fans on Monday, which went viral. In this tweet, Kumar Vishwas replied to the girl on the video of ‘Momo Type Navara’. In fact, a girl named Vijay Lakshmi Tripathi has tagged Kumar Vishwas in a video posted on her Twitter.

In the video shared on Twitter, the girl is holding Kumar Vishwas’ book ‘Phir Meri Yaad’. In the video, the girl says, ‘My mother wants to marry me and she will come up and say,’ Look how beautiful this boy is, how fair he is’. I said is this blonde? It’s raw, cook it a little, bring it to a low flame, I’ll feel good if I walk down the street with a momos type husband.

Kumar Vishwas gave this answer

Retweeting the video, Kumar Vishwas wrote, ‘Girls! Your mother’s proposal is not quite right, but at least compare ‘desi’ like me with some desi food. Like ‘Momo’, it’s not my thoughts or age. May God give you a ‘good baked’ spouse as soon as possible. Blessings, live. Kumar Vishwas has posted many smileys in his reply. A girl named Vijay Lakshmi Tripathi has also responded to Kumar Vishwas’ tweet with a smiley.

‘Your response is awesome’

Kumar Vishwas’s reply on Twitter is very popular. A user named Aradhana Rathod wrote, ‘Ouch! This is a great injustice to you, but R. Kumar Vishwas Your response has been amazing. At the same time, a user named Parijat Sharma wrote, ‘You are churma, which is made after good roasting and complete crushing and which always has sweetness.’