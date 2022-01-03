Kumar Vishwas Twitter War With MLA Naresh Balyan AAP Leader Call Him Lias As He Taunt AAP Government For Excise Policy

According to the new excise policy of the Delhi government, 849 new liquor shops are being opened in the capital. Under this policy, 3 new liquor shops will open in every ward. The Aam Aadmi Party has come under attack from the opposition parties regarding the matter. While on one hand the BJP blocked the road in protest, on the other hand, famous poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas also surrounded the Delhi government by tweeting. But replying to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet, the AAP MLA called him a liar. However, even the famous poet did not back down from answering him.

Kumar Vishwas took a jibe at the Delhi government’s excise policy and wrote, “Delhi liquor mafia came to me in 2016 along with the liquor hoarder MLA with a recommendation to implement the policy of raising the age of drinkers from 21 to 18 and opening 1000 new contracts. . I scolded and drove away and warned both the leaders. Now the brother-in-law of the younger man has set the case in a deal worth 500 crores.

On this tweet of Kumar Vishwas, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan expressed his displeasure. Describing the famous poet as a liar, he wrote, “You seem to have consumed the wrong substance this morning. By 2021, the drinking age in Delhi was 25 years. After the new policy, 21 years have been done. The second fact is that not a single contract of liquor has increased. Four have gone down.”

“If the thief kept silent, he would have been beaten less,

What was the need to tell the name of the father..!”

? I had just written “liquor hoarder MLA”, you had come, what was the need to show that child?? https://t.co/KPyVs4jZLd — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 3, 2022

Taking a jibe at Kumar Vishwas, the AAP MLA further wrote, “The rest of us know that the pain of Rajya Sabha will last a lifetime. Keep spreading lies like this.” Kumar Vishwas also left no stone unturned in replying to this tweet of AAP MLA. Not only this, while replying to the MLA, he called him a thief and wrote, “The thief who is silent, he beats less, what was the need to tell the name of the father.”

Kumar Vishwas did not stop here. He further wrote in his tweet, “I had just written ‘Daru hoarder MLA’, you had come. What was the need to tell this boy?” Let us inform that social media users are also commenting heavily on this rift between Kumar Vishwas and AAP MLA.

A user named Shivam surrounded Naresh Balyan regarding the matter and wrote, “Naresh Balyan, Kumar Bhaiya had made 68 MLAs like you. Not because they sell liquor sitting in Delhi. But because Delhi is developed. They are not able to do it and are giving knowledge sitting in Lucknow. A journalist named Kuldeep Raghav took a jibe at the AAP MLA and wrote, “The saying is old – a straw in a thief’s beard.” A user named Kapil wrote, “Without surf he washed himself sir. This is called chor machaye shor.”