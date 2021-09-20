Trending

Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev of Jashpur passes away: BJP's big loss in Chhattisgarh, Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev of Jashpur dies

Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev of Jashpur passes away: BJP’s big loss in Chhattisgarh, Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev of Jashpur dies
Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev of Jashpur passes away: BJP’s big loss in Chhattisgarh, Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev of Jashpur dies

Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev of Jashpur passes away: BJP’s big loss in Chhattisgarh, Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev of Jashpur dies

Highlights

  • BJP’s second major loss in Chhattisgarh in two days
  • Former MLA of Chandrapur Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev passed away
  • Former Chief Minister Raman Singh expressed grief over his demise
  • Yudhveer Singh Judeo was the youngest son of Dilip Singh Judeo.

Jashpur
Yudhvir Singh Judev, a staunch BJP leader and a very outspoken leader, passed away tragically this morning. Yudhvir Singh Judev had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days. During treatment, Yudhveer Singh breathed his last at the hospital at 4 am on Monday. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has suffered two major setbacks in two days.

It is said that Yudhveer Singh had been suffering from liver problems for a few days and was undergoing treatment. He was placed on a ventilator at the last minute but doctors were unable to save him. Yudhvir Singh Judev was such a leader, who remained in the discussion despite being in the Opposition because of his very clear words. Facing the difficult challenges of power, he has created a distinct identity in his political life.

navbharat timesFormer Chhattisgarh Transport Minister Rajinderpal Singh Bhatia, a strong BJP leader, committed suicide
Yudhveer Singh, who started his career as a District Panchayat President at a very young age and never looked back, has held several posts including MLA and Parliamentary Secretary. Yudhveer Singh Judev Jashpur Kumar has been a two-time MLA of Chandrapur Assembly in Chhattisgarh. Dilip Singh was the youngest son of Judev. With the demise of Yudhvir Singh Judev, there is peace among his supporters.

READ Also  Supreme Court News: A man who tried to set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court died in hospital


Raman Singh expressed grief
Expressing grief, former Chief Minister Raman Singh said, “I am shocked to hear the news of the demise of BJP leader and former Chandrapur MLA Yudhvir Singh Judev. I am very upset and sad.” He himself was the son of Dilip Singh Judev ji. His death at a young age is a great loss to all of us. May God place him at His feet. Peace!

