Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev of Jashpur passes away: BJP’s big loss in Chhattisgarh, Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev of Jashpur dies

Highlights BJP’s second major loss in Chhattisgarh in two days

Former MLA of Chandrapur Kumar Yudhveer Singh Judev passed away

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh expressed grief over his demise

Yudhveer Singh Judeo was the youngest son of Dilip Singh Judeo.

Jashpur

Yudhvir Singh Judev, a staunch BJP leader and a very outspoken leader, passed away tragically this morning. Yudhvir Singh Judev had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days. During treatment, Yudhveer Singh breathed his last at the hospital at 4 am on Monday. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has suffered two major setbacks in two days.

It is said that Yudhveer Singh had been suffering from liver problems for a few days and was undergoing treatment. He was placed on a ventilator at the last minute but doctors were unable to save him. Yudhvir Singh Judev was such a leader, who remained in the discussion despite being in the Opposition because of his very clear words. Facing the difficult challenges of power, he has created a distinct identity in his political life.

Yudhveer Singh, who started his career as a District Panchayat President at a very young age and never looked back, has held several posts including MLA and Parliamentary Secretary. Yudhveer Singh Judev Jashpur Kumar has been a two-time MLA of Chandrapur Assembly in Chhattisgarh. Dilip Singh was the youngest son of Judev. With the demise of Yudhvir Singh Judev, there is peace among his supporters.



Raman Singh expressed grief

Expressing grief, former Chief Minister Raman Singh said, “I am shocked to hear the news of the demise of BJP leader and former Chandrapur MLA Yudhvir Singh Judev. I am very upset and sad.” He himself was the son of Dilip Singh Judev ji. His death at a young age is a great loss to all of us. May God place him at His feet. Peace!