‘Kumkum Bhagya 2.0’ will take the glamor of glamor, actress Pooja Banerjee will see a bold avatar | ‘Kumkum Bhagya 2.0’ will take the glamor of glamor, this actress will see a bold avatar

'Kumkum Bhagya 2.0' will take the glamor of glamor, actress Pooja Banerjee will see a bold avatar

New Delhi: In ‘Kumkum Bhagya 2.0’, now there is going to be a glamor temper. The new avatar of famous actress Pooja Banerjee as Riya, a very important character of the show, is about to appear, Pooja Banerjee is very excited about her makeover in this show.

What did Pooja say on Riya 2.0?

Regarding this makeover, Pooja Banerjee says, ‘When I was told about Riya 2.0, my mind immediately pinged the Sky character, which was played by Kalki in the film Gully Boy.’ Let us tell you that there has been a leap of two years in the show and after the leap, Pooja’s character has returned with a new look.

role will be different

Talking about her character post the leap, Pooja shared, ‘I have been playing the role of Rhea for over a year and I love the character. My role after the leap, is quite different.

character will be

She will be seen in rab jeans and crop top with highlighted hair in the show. The actress claims that her gothic personality and careless avatar will take everyone by surprise. This character will be something that no one has ever seen on TV before.

Kalki was observed

She says that before shooting for my first sequence, I watched the film again and incorporated Kalki’s modus operandi in my character. Pooja further shares that you will see Rhea as a person with a sharp, crazy, funky personality.

change will be challenging

He said that Riya 2.0 is actually quite different from my personality and it makes me more excited to play this role. It will be challenging, but I hope the audience will accept and love this new version of my character as much as they have loved Riya so far.

