Entertainment Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh goes Topless after sharing Breastfeeding Photo This is How Fans Reacted | Shikha Singh of Kumkum Bhagya went topless, trolled for sharing breastfeeding photo

Written by

Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh goes Topless after sharing Breastfeeding Photo This is How Fans Reacted | Shikha Singh of Kumkum Bhagya went topless, trolled for sharing breastfeeding photo Kumkum Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Shikha Singh had come into the limelight after sharing photos of breastfeeding in the past. Now she has shared a latest picture of herself on social media in which she is seen topless. Shikha Singh

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);

#Kumkum #Bhagya #actress #Shikha #Singh #Topless #sharing #Breastfeeding #Photo #Fans #Reacted #Shikha #Singh #Kumkum #Bhagya #topless #trolled #sharing #breastfeeding #photo