Kunal Verma Puja Banerjee get married after his son turns 1 postponed wedding in covid | Kunal Verma as Pooja Banerjee

Bengali bride and groom

In the pictures, Pooja and Kunal are seen as Bengali bride and groom. Fans are very fond of their wedding photos.

marriage in goa

This wedding ceremony was of three days and Pooja-Kunal had a lot of fun in Goa with friends in three days. At the same time, Kunal’s parents were also seen spending a lot of time with his son Krishiv.

turmeric ceremony

Pooja’s family members perform her Haldi ceremony. Pooja is looking very beautiful in these pictures. Pooja and Kunal met on the sets of their serial Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna.

Got engaged in 2017

Pooja and Kunal got engaged in 2017. However, their relationship has been full of ups and downs. The two also broke up during their 13-year relationship.

stand firm together

However, after this Kunal and Pooja came back with each other and since then both of them are maintaining their relationship with strength.

the day after the wedding

Sharing this picture of the next day of marriage, Pooja wrote – My first picture as a new bride after marriage. Happy marriage to Kunal and Pooja.