Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya marriage Mehendi ceremony Photos. Photos of Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya’s wedding mehndi

Shraddha Arya’s Mehndi Picture

On the pictures of Shraddha Arya, her friends and celebs have also congratulated her for the journey of her life. Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani along with Ankita Lokhande and Mouni Roy have also showered their love on Shraddha Arya’s picture. Shraddha Arya’s pre-wedding rituals look very beautiful to see. It is being told that Shraddha Arya is getting married today i.e. on November 16.

Shraddha Arya marries navy officer

Shraddha Arya is getting married to a Navy officer. Shraddha Arya is wearing a purple and yellow colored lehenga for the Mehndi and Haldi ceremony. Also, the glow of the bride feeds this entire look of Shraddha Arya. Shraddha Arya has invited all her close friends from Kundali Bhagya for a wedding. Actress Anjum Sheikh, who plays Shraddha Arya’s sister in Kundali Bhagya, has also reached to be a part of this marriage.

Shraddha Arya turns bride

By the way, let us tell you that what is the name of the groom of Shraddha Arya, no information has come in the media yet. But there is so much information that the name of the future husband of Shraddha Arya is Rahul. Earlier, Shraddha Arya was engaged to an NRI. But later this relationship broke down. By the way, let us tell you that the wedding pictures of many actresses are going to come out in the same way back to back. Ankita Lokhande is also a name in this list. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain may get married in December.