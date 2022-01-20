Kundali bhagya fame shraddha arya share her bikini Maldives honeymoon photos. Kundali bhagya fame Shraddha Arya in black bikini Maldives honeymoon photos

Shraddha Arya married her boyfriend Rahul Nagal on 16 November 2021.

By way of this, each are additionally expressing their love for one another. Allow us to let you know that Shraddha Arya married her boyfriend Rahul Nagal on 16 November 2021. Rahul is a Navy officer by career. A month after their wedding ceremony, Shraddha Arya and Rahul arrived collectively for a honeymoon in Maldives.

Rahul and Shraddha Arya give couple objectives

In all these honeymoon photos, Rahul and Shraddha Arya are seen giving couple objectives. Sharing all these photos, Shraddha Arya has remembered husband Rahul. It’s written in the caption accompanying the images that nicely, he checked out me in the following image however by then I had taken my eyes off him.

Shraddha Arya’s Honeymoon Photos

Taking a look at your photos collectively and remembering these scenes is similar if you find yourself aside. Which you see your self doing virtually on a regular basis. We’re warriors. We’ll undergo this time till we see our eyes once more.

Shraddha Arya married after courting Rahul for a couple of years

Please inform that Shraddha Arya determined to get married after courting Rahul for a couple of years. Through the Corona interval final yr, Shraddha Arya had an opulent wedding ceremony between household and shut pals. Someday again Shraddha Arya received three trophies at Zee Rishtey Awards 2021. Did a digital celebration with her husband Rahul.