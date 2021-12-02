Kundali Bhagya ‘Rishabh Luthra’ suddenly left the show, himself told the reason why he quit the show from Ekta Kapoor!

Actor Manit Joura, who played the character of ‘Rishabh Luthra’ in the show Kundali Bhagya, has quit the show. The actor was associated with the show Kundali Bhagya for almost 4 years. In such a situation, the fans of Manit are quite disappointed with this news. Due to this, his fans were constantly asking the actor the reason for leaving the show on social media. Now Manit has answered his questions to his fans.

Manit said that ‘I can only say that he has been supporting me since Day One. I will now miss the beautiful posts of my fans on social media. I never considered myself a star and my fans have made me a star.

The actor further said- ‘I know that after leaving the show, I will lose some of my fans too. Some people will feel bad, please wait. I have lived my life in the name of entertainment. In such a situation, in the coming days, I will step into the right place and take the right decisions. So that the love of my fans remains like this.

Regarding his journey in the show, actor Manit said- ‘My journey has been very holistic. I have no regrets about anything. I am happy that the way it has suddenly ended. I always wanted to work with Ekta ma’am. I have done 4 shows with him.

He further said- The amount of love I got, the respect and encouragement I got as Rishabh, is priceless for me. There are no hard feelings in my heart, the love between us has not gone anywhere. I sensibly and politely put my points in front of the team. He listened to me and accepted my decision. I made a lot of new friends here. It was a very nice and fun ride for me. Let me tell you, recently, actress Shraddha Arya, who played the role of Preeta in this show, has tied the knot. Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal on November 16 with great pomp.