Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Preeta will find out Sherlyn Child father, Kritika behavior will shock Preeta | Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Preeta finds out Sherlyn’s illegitimate father, Kritika’s madness will surprise

New Delhi: You have seen in the story of Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’ so far, Sherlyn goes to the hospital for a checkup. Meanwhile, Preeta catches Sherlyn’s theft. Preeta learns that the father of Sherlyn’s child is not Rishabh. After knowing the truth, Preeta collects evidence against Sherlyn. On the other hand, Rakhi mother starts preparations for Sherlyn’s baby shower.

Preeta comes to know who is the father of Sherlyn’s child

In the TV serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’, the story is revolving around the illegitimate child these days. This child is believed to be of Shernil. Meanwhile, now Preeta has come to know who is the real father of Sherlyn’s (Ruhi Chaturvedi) child. In such a situation, Preeta is now engaged in spoiling Sherlyn’s game.

Preeta will get the truth out

Mahesh talks to Rishabh over video call. Mahesh advises Rishabh to come back. Meanwhile, Preeta tries to get the truth out of Prithvi. Seeing the evidence, Prithvi assumes that he is the father of Sherlyn’s child. After which Prata threatens that she will tell the truth of Prithvi to Kritika. Hearing this from Preeta, Prithvi starts laughing out loud.

Prithvi will provoke Preeta

Prithvi says that Kritika will not believe Preeta’s words. Meanwhile, Kritika is about to do something that Preeta will be surprised to see. In the upcoming episode of the serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’, you will see, Prithvi will tell Preeta that Kritika has started believing in him blindly. She loves the earth. In such a situation, Preeta will not believe anything on Earth.

Prati will be surprised

Meanwhile, while searching for the earth, Kritika will reach there. On seeing Kritika, Prithvi will say that he is having severe pain in his head. Kritika will be terrified on hearing about Prithvi. In a panic, Kritika will call the doctor to the Luthra house. Preeta will also be surprised to see Kritika’s madness. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how Preeta will tell the truth of Prithvi to Kritika.

