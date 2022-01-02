Kupwara Pak army jawan killed on LOC during infiltration army claims on the basis of body material

Indian Army personnel gunned down a Pakistani Army jawan who was trying to infiltrate in Keran sector of Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir near the LoC. The Indian Army has made this claim on the basis of the items found with the person trying to infiltrate. The army has asked the Pakistani army to take back the dead body of its jawan.

Giving information, Major General AS Pendharkar of GOC 28 Infantry Division said that an attempt was made by the Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army to infiltrate the Keran sector of Kupwara on Saturday night along the LoC. But the Indian Army personnel took quick action and foiled this attempt of Pakistan and one terrorist was killed. Giving information, the army officer also said that the slain infiltrator has been identified as Mohammad Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national. He was armed with arms, ammunition and other material.

Major General AS Pendharkar said that the man killed, Mohammad Shabbir Malik, could be part of the Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army. At the same time, while giving information about the operation, he said that we had already got information about the infiltration and we took prompt action. in which the intruder was killed. The Major General said that Pakistan’s national identity card and vaccination certificate were found from the deceased. Along with this, a card has also been recovered from him. In which he is wearing the uniform of Pakistani army.

The Indian Army official said that this infiltration attempt clearly shows that Pakistan is still trying to carry out terrorist activities from across the border. The Indian Army has contacted the Pakistani Army through a hotline and asked them to take back the body of the slain person.

According to the figures of the Indian Army, about 171 terrorists have been killed last year. In this, 19 terrorists were Pakistani and 152 were local. The army has killed 24 terrorists in the month of December alone.