Kurien Joseph’s letter to Delhi Chief Minister: Letter to Delhi Chief Minister: Continuous ban on religious rights is unconstitutional … Former Supreme Court judge writes letter to Delhi Chief Minister Kurien Joseph writes letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Highlights Justice Kurien Joseph wrote a letter to Kejriwal to start worship at religious places in Delhi

Justice Joseph said it would be unconstitutional to continue the ban on religious rights

Justice Joseph has once written a letter to Prime Minister Modi regarding religious beliefs

New Delhi

Former Supreme Court Justice Kurien Joseph has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking permission to resume services and worship at religious places. Justice Kurien Joseph said in his letter that it would be unconstitutional to impose restrictions on religious rights once the government allows the reopening of restaurants, bars and theaters.

Activities like bars, restaurants, theaters are allowed

Praising the Delhi government for overcoming the epidemic, Justice Joseph said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed the resumption of activities such as restaurants, bars, theaters and auditoriums with 50% seating capacity from August 31, 2021. Weekly markets and spas are also allowed. The number of people attending events such as funerals and weddings has been increased to 100.

Up to 99.99% of germs will be destroyed, now UVC robot technology will clean the inside of the train

… but restrictions on religious sites continue

“These are positive signs that indicate a return to normalcy in society,” Justice Joseph said in his letter. However, restrictions remain in place in the order that religious sites will be allowed to open, but no visitors will be allowed. If you recall, the restrictions were eased before the second wave and the resumption of service in public places of worship, respecting the restricted numbers and other Covid-1 prot protocols. The second wave of epidemics only re-imposed restrictions, which have now been significantly reduced.

Covid News Update: The time has come to remove the mask, the government said

Once a letter has been written to Prime Minister Modi regarding religious beliefs

Earlier, Justice Kurien Joseph was caught up in the controversy in 2015 when he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi expressing his inability to attend his dinner and judges’ conference. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Justice Joseph said: “His faith does not allow him to do so (attend the conference). In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said that no important event should be held on any festival day.