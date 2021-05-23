Kurma Jayanti 2021: Date, tithi and significance

Kurma Jayanti 2021: All you might want to know | Representational picture

Kurma Jayanti 2021: Kurma Jayanti marks the beginning anniversary of Lord Vishnu in his incarnated type of a tortoise. Kurma was the second incarnation of Lord Vishnu through the Satya Yuga. It’s believed that on this very day, Lord Vishnu in His avatar of ‘kurma’ lifted the big Mandaranchal Parvat on His again through the ‘Ksheera Sagara Manthan’. From then onwards, Kurma Jayanti is well known because the beginning anniversary of Lord Kurma (Tortoise).

As per the Hindu calendar, Kurma Jayanti is noticed within the Vaisakh month through the Shukla Paksha on the complete moon day (Purnima). Based on the Gregorian calendar, the day is noticed both within the month of Might or June.

Kurma Jayanti 2021: Date

This yr, Kurma Jayanti falls on Wednesday, Might 26, 2021.

Kurma Jayanti 2021: Muhurat

As per drikpanchang.com, Kurma Jayanti Muhurat is from 16:26 to 16:43. (Length: 00 hours 17 minutes)

Kurma Jayanti 2021: Purnima Tithi

Purnima tithi begins at 20:29 on Might 25, 2021, and ends at 16:43 on Might 26, 2021.

Kurma Jayanti 2021: Rituals

Just like different Hindu festivals, on this present day additionally, devotees observe a quick and worship Lord Visnu by providing Chandan, tulsi leaves, kumkum, incense sticks, flowers, and sweets to the deity. As soon as all of the rituals are completed, devotees carry out aarti and distribute bhog among the many households and mates. Nevertheless, observers aren’t allowed to sleep through the evening. Reciting ‘Vishnu Sahasranama’ is taken into account extremely auspicious.

READ | Worldwide Tea Day 2021:Historical past, Significance, key messages and quotes

READ | Anti Terrorism Day 2021: Date, historical past, significance and all you might want to know

READ | Nationwide Endangered Species Day 2021: Historical past, significance and how you can observe