kurukshetra news in hindi: Punjab News: No one knew about the most wanted terrorist, everyone was shocked when he found out.

No one knew about the most wanted terrorist, everyone was shocked when he found out.

Kurukshetra police have alerted Punjab’s most wanted Rubel Singh, who was arrested during a car service at a religious place in Ambala. It is believed that Rubal Singh had been living in Shahabad area of ​​Kurukshetra for a long time. Kurukshetra police are investigating his actions.According to police, people living in the temple with Rubal Singh said they did not know what he had come here from Punjab for. What did he want to do in this area? He kept thinking that he needed work. That’s why he’s here.

No one noticed

According to police, Rubel Singh was also wanted on murder charges. He had been absconding for a long time. He was also active in several terrorist incidents. According to sources, in the investigation so far, people living with Rubel Singh have said that he did not have any activity that would make anyone suspicious. That’s why no one noticed.

He was a resident of Amritsar

It is learned that Rubal Singh, about 19 years old, was a resident of Bhakha Tara Singh village in Amritsar district of Punjab. Sonu, a distant relative, had taken him to the Shahabad temple. Sonu has been living in Shahbad for almost a year. He works to build belts in the pilgrimage area.

No one knew anything about him

According to sources, during the police interrogation, Sonu said that Rubel had met him five-six months ago at his elder brother’s wedding. At the same time, the head of the temple, Jarnail Singh, says the young man had been working for two days. But no one knew anything about him. The day he was arrested by the Punjab police was his second day. He was arrested by Punjab police near Tangri river.