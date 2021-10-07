Kushal Tandon Condemns Karan Kundra For Shamita: Bigg Boss 15
In the recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Karan Kundra called Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’. Shamita Shetty was very embarrassed in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Akshara Singh called her ‘Aunty’ many times and her mother’s age. Once again a comment was made on Shamita’s age, where fans were angry at the actress.
However, Kushal Tandon later deleted his tweet.
Please tell that Karan Kundra was talking to Nishant Bhatt and in the meantime he calls Shamita ‘Aunty’. Shamita’s fans were outraged, while Neha Bhasin asked Karan to apologize. Neha Bhasin, who appeared with Shamita in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, strongly criticized Karan Kundra on social media.
