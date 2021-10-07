Kushal Tandon Condemns Karan Kundra For Shamita: Bigg Boss 15

In the recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Karan Kundra called Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’. Shamita Shetty was very embarrassed in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Akshara Singh called her ‘Aunty’ many times and her mother’s age. Once again a comment was made on Shamita’s age, where fans were angry at the actress.

Kushal Tandon has also started Karan Kundra’s class. Kushal Tandon slammed Karan Kundra on his Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Abe Karan Kundra, you are Janani. Is Shamita Shamita? And brother, how old are you yourself? 37 years old, crazy .. get well soon .. ‘



However, Kushal Tandon later deleted his tweet.

Please tell that Karan Kundra was talking to Nishant Bhatt and in the meantime he calls Shamita ‘Aunty’. Shamita’s fans were outraged, while Neha Bhasin asked Karan to apologize. Neha Bhasin, who appeared with Shamita in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, strongly criticized Karan Kundra on social media.