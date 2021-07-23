Kushal Tandon Suffers Rs 25 lakh Loss after his Restaurant Gets damaged in Mumbai Monssoon | TV actor Kushal Tandon lost millions, Mumbai’s rain was given such a gift

New Delhi: While Mumbai’s rains have made the city very pleasant in the past few days, people have also suffered a lot due to this. While many poor people do not have a roof over their heads, big and famous people have also suffered a lot from this. Famous TV actor Kushal Tandon is also one of such people who has to bear the brunt of the deteriorating weather in Mumbai.

demolished restaurant

According to a report on the English website of gadget clock, Kushal Tandon’s restaurant named ‘Arbour 28’ got damaged due to heavy rains and deteriorating weather. He told about this in an interview. Kushal had also posted a social media post in which he wrote, ‘Mumbai rain thank you so much for doing this with ‘Arbor 28’. It seems as though COVID alone was not enough.

no one got hurt

Kushal Tandon wrote that if we look at the positive side, then no guard or watchman has been injured. During the interview, Kushal told that he has suffered a loss of about 20-25 lakh rupees. As far as the renovation of this beautiful restaurant is concerned, he said, ‘It was made with a lot of love. I had called people from France to get cloth work done in it.

will repair soon

Kushal said, ‘So obviously it will not be easy for me. But I’m not going to wait. I will soon repair it and get it started again. Let us tell you that this restaurant was started in December 2019 and people like Sohail Khan, Hardik Pandya, Iulia Vantur, Alvira Khan and Crystal D’souza. had reached its inauguration.

