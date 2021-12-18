Kushaq SUV will be hiked in new year, Skoda announces price hike Kushaq SUV will be more costlier in 2022 as Skoda Auto India announces hike

Skoda has enjoyed tremendous success with the Kushaq since its launch earlier this month. The mid-size SUV has garnered 20,000 bookings in the first six months of its launch.

Skoda Auto India has joined the latest and growing list of car makers that have announced a price hike from January 1 of the new year. Skoda offers models like the recently launched Kushaq SUV, Rapid, Octavia, Kodiaq and Superb.

It was told by the company that from January, the prices on Skoda models will be increased by up to three percent. The rise in prices is due to rising input and operational costs. This is a factor that other OEMs have also cited.

Jack Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, told the media, “Despite the macro-economic challenges, we have worked to ensure that the impact of the customers in terms of incremental price increases is minimal. We will continue to offer the best in quality and value. We want to build the Skoda brand in India.”

Skoda has built this vehicle on the MQB A0 platform. It is being said that Skoda India will also make its upcoming vehicles on this. The vehicle comes in three variants, which are Active, Ambition and Style (top model).

The design of the car is not very high. Like the rest of the Skoda vehicles, it also gets a sharp look. Talking about boot space, this vehicle has a space of 385 liters. It has more space than Hyundai Creta. The car seat is quite comfortable, but the sunroof is a bit small.