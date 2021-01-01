Kutte Motion Poster: Kutte Motion Poster Arjun Kapoor Releases Naseeruddin Shah Can You Find These Actors?

The motion poster of ‘Kutte’ starring Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan has been released. The poster is funny and grabs your attention. Another interesting thing about this film is that it is being directed by Akash Bhardwaj, the son of Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj. Asman Bharadwaj is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film. The film is being screened under the banner of Love Ranjan and Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is a thriller and its poster catches the eye at first glance, as each actor’s face has been replaced by a different breed of dog.

Arjun Kapoor shared the motion poster



While sharing the motion poster of the film, Arjun Kapoor wrote in the caption, ‘He doesn’t bark, doesn’t growl … just bites!’

Akash studied filmmaking in New York

Akash and Vishal Bhardwaj have written the story of ‘Kutte’. The film is currently in the pre-production stage. The shooting of the film will start by the end of 2021 this year. Akash Bhadwaj holds a degree in Filmmaking from New York. He has previously helped his father in the films ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola’ and ‘Patakha’.

Vishal said – this movie is very special to me

Speaking about ‘Kutte’, Vishal Bhardwaj says, ‘This is a very special film for me. This is how I spend my time with my son Akash. I also want to see which direction the film takes. Vishal Bharadwaj is working with Love Ranjan for the first time for this film. Vishal says, ‘I am a fan of Love’s fearless style. I really like the approach to filmmaking. I have worked with Nasir Saheb, Tabu, Konkana and Radhika. In such a situation, reconnecting with everyone, including the sky, is a pleasant feeling for me.

