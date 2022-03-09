Education

KV Admission: Court seeks Centre’s role in challenging age criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admissions – KV Admission 2022 Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response to petition challenging Class 1 admissions age

3 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
KV Admission: Court seeks Centre’s role in challenging age criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admissions – KV Admission 2022 Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response to petition challenging Class 1 admissions age
Written by admin
KV Admission: Court seeks Centre’s role in challenging age criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admissions – KV Admission 2022 Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response to petition challenging Class 1 admissions age

KV Admission: Court seeks Centre’s role in challenging age criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admissions – KV Admission 2022 Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response to petition challenging Class 1 admissions age

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard the Centre’s position on a petition filed by a five-year-old girl against the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangh’s decision to make the minimum age for admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalaya six years in the forthcoming academic session. Justice Rekha Palli also sought reply from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) and fixed March 10 for the next hearing. The petitioner is a student of UKG. Advocate Ashok Agarwal, defending him, claimed that KVS had abruptly raised the age limit for first class admissions to six years and guidelines for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya were posted on his portal just four days before the admission process started last month. . The petition calls the change arbitrary, discriminatory, unjust, meaningless.

The petitioner alleged violation of RTE 2009
The official Admission Guide for 2022-23 states that a child must be 6 years of age on March 31 for admission to Class 1. That is, children born on April 1 will also be considered. The petition alleges that the change in age criteria is a violation of the right to education provided to the petitioner under Articles 14, 21 and 21-A of the Constitution and the Delhi School Education Act, 1973. Free and Compulsory Education for Children Act, 2009. This is a violation of the provisions. Previously the minimum age was 5 years.

Four days ago, new guidelines for admission were issued
The petition states that the child was admitted to UKG or KG-2 in 2021-22. However, just four days before the admission process, KVS suddenly issued new guidelines on the portal kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Due to this he has been disqualified for class 1 in KVS in the academic year 2022-23.
READ Also  UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: Golden Chance to Work Under Various Ministeries

What did the officials say?
At the same time, KVS officials said that due to the new education policy 2020, the minimum age criteria must be changed. Three years of elementary school education have been added, so the age of class 1 has been changed to 6 years. ‘ Let us know that NEP 2020 has been changed from ’10 + 2 ‘system to’ 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 ‘education system. In the first five years of a child’s education, they have to complete three years of Anganwadi or KG classes and then Class 1 and Class 2. This change had changed the need for age.

(With language input)

General Knowledge Practice Tips: 8 effective tips to enhance general knowledge

#Admission #Court #seeks #Centres #role #challenging #age #criteria #Kendriya #Vidyalaya #Class #admissions #Admission #Delhi #seeks #Centres #response #petition #challenging #Class #admissions #age

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Science| Free Chapter-Wise PDF

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment