KV Admission: Court seeks Centre’s role in challenging age criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admissions – KV Admission 2022 Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response to petition challenging Class 1 admissions age

KV Admission: Court seeks Centre's role in challenging age criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admissions

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard the Centre’s position on a petition filed by a five-year-old girl against the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangh’s decision to make the minimum age for admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalaya six years in the forthcoming academic session. Justice Rekha Palli also sought reply from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) and fixed March 10 for the next hearing. The petitioner is a student of UKG. Advocate Ashok Agarwal, defending him, claimed that KVS had abruptly raised the age limit for first class admissions to six years and guidelines for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya were posted on his portal just four days before the admission process started last month. . The petition calls the change arbitrary, discriminatory, unjust, meaningless.The official Admission Guide for 2022-23 states that a child must be 6 years of age on March 31 for admission to Class 1. That is, children born on April 1 will also be considered. The petition alleges that the change in age criteria is a violation of the right to education provided to the petitioner under Articles 14, 21 and 21-A of the Constitution and the Delhi School Education Act, 1973. Free and Compulsory Education for Children Act, 2009. This is a violation of the provisions. Previously the minimum age was 5 years.The petition states that the child was admitted to UKG or KG-2 in 2021-22. However, just four days before the admission process, KVS suddenly issued new guidelines on the portal kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Due to this he has been disqualified for class 1 in KVS in the academic year 2022-23.

What did the officials say?

At the same time, KVS officials said that due to the new education policy 2020, the minimum age criteria must be changed. Three years of elementary school education have been added, so the age of class 1 has been changed to 6 years. ‘ Let us know that NEP 2020 has been changed from ’10 + 2 ‘system to’ 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 ‘education system. In the first five years of a child’s education, they have to complete three years of Anganwadi or KG classes and then Class 1 and Class 2. This change had changed the need for age.

