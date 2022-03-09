KV Admission: Court seeks Centre’s role in challenging age criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admissions – KV Admission 2022 Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response to petition challenging Class 1 admissions age
The petitioner alleged violation of RTE 2009
Four days ago, new guidelines for admission were issued
The petition states that the child was admitted to UKG or KG-2 in 2021-22. However, just four days before the admission process, KVS suddenly issued new guidelines on the portal kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Due to this he has been disqualified for class 1 in KVS in the academic year 2022-23.
What did the officials say?
At the same time, KVS officials said that due to the new education policy 2020, the minimum age criteria must be changed. Three years of elementary school education have been added, so the age of class 1 has been changed to 6 years. ‘ Let us know that NEP 2020 has been changed from ’10 + 2 ‘system to’ 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 ‘education system. In the first five years of a child’s education, they have to complete three years of Anganwadi or KG classes and then Class 1 and Class 2. This change had changed the need for age.
