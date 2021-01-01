KVPE Exam 2021: KVPY 2021: If you are interested in Science, take KVPI Exam, Scholarship will continue year after year, apply soon – KVP Registration 2021, Exam for College Level Scholarship Fellowship

Juvenile Scientific Promotion Scheme (KVPY 2021): If science is your favorite subject, you are interested in it, then the Government of India’s Adolescent Scientist Promotion Scheme (KVPY) is for you. You can get a scholarship for years by just taking a KVPY exam. KVPY 2021 is being organized by Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc Bangalore). There is another opportunity to apply for it.



KVPY Eligibility: Who can apply?

This Scholarship / Fellowship is given to Indian citizens only. From school to college, these students are eligible for KVPY-

Due to Kovid-19, students who have passed the 10th exam this time will also be given the opportunity to apply and will be admitted to science in the 11th.

In addition, students who are doing 12th grade with science, and are planning to pursue a degree in science, can also apply for it.

Due to Kovid-19, this time also those students who have passed the 12th exam this time and will be admitted to the degree course in science have been given the opportunity to sit for the KVPY exam.

Students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in any basic science course or in the first year of an integrated UG-PG course will be eligible for the KVPY Fellowship. But if you are studying or doing this study through distance mode, you will not get the benefit of it.

KVPY Fellowship Amount: How many scholarships will you get?

Once you pass this exam, you will continue to receive monthly scholarships during UG and PG studies. For three years of Bachelor degree, a fellowship amount of Rs.5000 / – per month will be available. Apart from this, a grant of Rs. 20,000 will be given separately annually. Also, if you are pursuing a two-year postgraduate or integrated course, in the fourth and fifth years you will receive a scholarship of Rs. 7,000 per month and a grant of Rs. 28,000 per annum.

KVPY Application 2021: How to apply

For KVPY Exam 2021, you have to apply online by visiting the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The last date to apply was August 25. It has been extended till 06 September 2021. Following is the link of KVPY Online Registration 2021.

Date of KVPY Exam 2021: KVPY Exam 2021 will be held across the country on 07 November 2021. Due to Covid-19, this time the selection will be made only on the basis of aptitude test. There will be no interview.

Click here to read KVPY 2021 notification.

Click here for KVPY Registration 2021.

