KVS Access 2022: Good News! kvs Access 2022 Registration Deadline has been extended for Class 1 check update

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) has extended the deadline for submission of online application for Class 1 admission. Parents who have not yet registered for their child’s admission (KVS Admission 2022) can visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and apply on or before April 13. This is the second time that KVS has extended the last date of registration for Class 1 admission. The first application deadline was March 21, followed by April 11.In fact, the Delhi High Court will hear the petition challenging the minimum age for KVS admission on April 11. The official Admission Guide for 2022-23 states that a child must be 6 years of age on March 31 for admission to Class 1. According to the petitioner, this criterion is in violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009. The petition states that the child was admitted to UKG or KG2 in 2021-22. But, just four days before the admission process, KVS suddenly issued new guidelines on the portal. Due to this he has been disqualified for class 1 in KVS in the academic year 2022-23.

On Friday, April 8, the Delhi High Court had said that Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) is expected to extend the deadline for online registration for Class I admission by two more days. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS), which had earlier extended the deadline from March 21 to April 11, agreed before Justice Rekha Palli that the last date for registration would be extended. The judge asked, ‘Can you shift that (time limit) in two-three days?’ The lawyer representing KVS, S. Rajappa said, ‘Yes’. Defendant is expected to postpone the deadline for two days, the court said.

Justice Rekha Palli will continue hearing the petitions on April 11 for admission of 5 year old children in class 1 of Kendriya Vidyalaya. April 11 was the last date for online application for Class I admission.

KVS Access 2022: Learn how to register online

Step 1: First visit the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the Registration link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: The KVS application will open on the screen, fill the form with the required details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Submit, your form will be submitted.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Official notification, check here