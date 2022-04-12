KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission Registration Deadline Tomorrow, How to Apply – KVS Admission 2022 Class 1 Registration Deadline April 13, Learn How to Apply

The last date for online registration for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 (KVS Admission 2022) is near. Parents and guardians who have not yet completed their child registration form should do so early. The last date for online registration is April 13. However, this is the third time that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) has extended the last date of registration for admission to Class 1 (KVS Class 1 Admission). Candidates were initially given a deadline of March 21, after which it was extended to April 11 and now to April 13.On April 11, Delhi High Court Judge Rekha Palli had suggested extending the deadline for hearing petitions seeking admission of 5-year-olds from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Class I. The judge asked KVS’s lawyers if they could change that (time limit) in two or three days. ‘ The lawyer representing KVS, S. Rajappa said, ‘Yes’ and the last date was April 13.

How to register KVS Admission 2022 online

First visit the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Click on the registration link on the homepage. Enter the login credentials. The KVS application will open on the screen, fill the form with the required details. Upload the required documents. Submit, your form will be submitted. Download the confirmation page for further reference and take a printout and keep it with you.

Petition for 5 years age limit rejected

On the other hand, the Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a petition challenging the minimum age of six years for admission to Class I for the forthcoming academic session at Kendriya Vidyalaya. Justice Rekha Palli, who is hearing several petitions in this regard, said, “I am dismissing the petition.” Earlier, the petitioners had argued that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) had abruptly changed the minimum age from five to six years, which was unfair and arbitrary. On this, senior advocates had argued that the decision was not taken abruptly in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) enacted in 2020 and that the policy was not under challenge.