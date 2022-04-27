KVS Admission 2022: MP Quota Expires, Kendriya Vidyalaya Releases New Guidelines For Admission – Kevidya Vidyalaya Admission 2022 MP Quota Revised Guidelines For Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Repealed

The government has abolished the MP quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) and issued revised admission guidelines on Monday. This step is covered by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) in the next order under ‘Special Provisions’ with MP quota. Up to a week later with no access. Under the KVS Special Dispensation Admission Scheme or MP quota, MPs from Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha can recommend a maximum of 10 students from their respective constituencies for admission in classes 1 to 9 in each academic year.The MPs have been demanding for several days that either the MP quota be abolished or the number of students admitted on the basis of recommendation be increased. In addition to the MP quota, KVS has also removed other quotas, including the discretionary quota of 100 children of Ministry of Education staff, children of MPs and retired KV staff, and dependent grandchildren and chairpersons of school management committees.

A senior KVS official said the improvements were made after due consideration by the organization. He said that some other quotas including MP quota have been canceled under the special provision clause for admission. Some new quotas have been added in their place.

The new quota includes 50 seats for the children of Group B and C Central Police Associations deployed under Home, Security, Border Security and Disaster Management under the Ministry of Home Affairs like CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF, NDRF and Assam Rifles. In addition, KVS also includes children who are officially covered under special provisions under the PM CARES scheme.

During the recently concluded session of Parliament, several MPs, including Congress’ Manish Tiwari and BJP MP Sushil Modi, had demanded that the reservation be canceled or the government increase the limit.

On March 21, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for a collective discussion in the Lok Sabha to decide whether to continue or abolish the MP quota in KVs. Following his appeal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suggested that an all-party meeting be convened to discuss the issue.