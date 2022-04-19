KVS Admission 2022: New Lottery Date for Class 1 Admission Coming Soon, Find Out Details – kvs Admission 2022 Kendriya Vidyalaya Postponed Lottery for Class 1 Admission

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana has postponed the process of online lottery for admission of class 1 till further order. The KVS statement said, “The online admission lottery of Class 1 for the session 2022-23 has been suspended till further notice.” A revised or new draw date will be announced shortly. Closed on 13th April 2022 before the application process for Class 1 admission.Earlier, the registration deadline for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 was April 11, but KVS extended it to April 13, as the Delhi High Court has issued applications for new Class 1 admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the 2022-2023 academic session. To extend the deadline.

The official Admission Guide for 2022-23 states that a child must be 6 years of age on March 31 for admission to Class 1. The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a petition challenging the minimum age for admission to Class I for the forthcoming academic session at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing several petitions in this regard, had said, “I am rejecting the petition.” Making sudden changes is unjust and arbitrary.

MP quota entry closed

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana has banned admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas under District Magistrate / Member of Parliament (MP) quota under special provisions. As per the instructions of KVS Headquarters, New Delhi, “Admission should not be granted under special provisions till further orders.”

Under the special provision, MPs can recommend 10 children for admission in 10th to 9th class. In addition to the MP / DM quota, there are other 15-16 special provisions through which access can be made.