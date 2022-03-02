KVS Admission 2022: Petition filed in Delhi High Court regarding admission criteria in KVS Class 1

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court regarding the 2022 admission criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya. Admission process for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Class 1 has started from 28th February, 2022. But this time KVS has raised the minimum age of children for admission to class 1 from 5 years to 6 years. A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging this. The official Admission Guide for 2022-23 states that a child must be 6 years of age on March 31 for admission to Class 1. That is, children born on April 1 will also be considered.According to the petitioner, this rule is in violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009. The petition states that the child was admitted to UKG or KG2 in 2021-22. However, just four days before the admission process, KVS suddenly issued new guidelines on the portal kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Due to this he has been disqualified for class 1 in KVS in the academic year 2022-23.

That was the answer given by KVS officials

Legal notice was sent to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) on 27 February 2022. Responding to this, KVS officials said that due to the new education policy 2020, the minimum age criteria had to be changed. Three years of elementary school education have been added, so the age of class 1 has been changed to 6 years. ‘ Let us know that NEP 2020 has been changed from ’10 + 2 ‘system to’ 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 ‘education system. In the first five years of a child’s education, they have to complete three years of Anganwadi or KG classes and then Class 1 and Class 2. This change had changed the need for age.

The first list will come on March 25

According to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangh, the first list of children selected for admission will be published on March 25 and if vacancies remain, the second and third lists will be published on the official website on April 1 and 8.